Talks ongoing: Ronald Koeman looks to add two top quality Dutch players to Barcelona

It’s natural for a manger to be linked with players from their home country if they are managing abroad, but Ronald Koeman was also the manager of Holland so you have to think he’ll bring in some Dutch players.

It’s still not clear if Barcelona have the money to go out and make big signings or if they would need to sell some players first, but it looks like things are going well for a couple of signings.

Lyon star Memphis Depay has really kicked on in the past few years and looks like a great option as a number 9, but he could also interchange with Griezmann on the left wing and bring a new element to the attack:

Barcelona in active negotiations to sign Memphis Depay from Lyon, according to Sky Italia. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 4, 2020

Lyon aren’t in Europe this season and all French teams are suffering financially after the season ended early last year, so he probably won’t cost a crazy amount and he could be a great addition for the future.

The other signing would be Liverpool’s Gini Wijnaldum, with Sport confirming that the player is happy to move and talks are ongoing between the clubs.

In some ways Barca don’t need another veteran midfielder but the Liverpool man would bring an all-round option which is different to the current squad, so he could still be a quality addition for a couple of seasons.

You have to think that Koeman’s relationship with the players will be key and that may help get the deals over the line, but it’s not clear if either transfer is close at this point.