Timo Werner did turn down a Premier League rival to sign for Chelsea – but it wasn’t Liverpool

Timo Werner was linked with a lot of Premier League clubs this summer so it was obvious he was going to make the move, but nobody knew where.

Liverpool emerged as the most likely destination because they needed to find a rotation option for the front three and there was also the German connection with Jurgen Klopp.

In the end he suddenly signed for Chelsea when many didn’t expect it, and a report from Bild has highlighted how interesting this was:

You are Right: It‘s… Pep https://t.co/b5Boaq1G8M — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 4, 2020

Falk seems to confirm those Liverpool rumours and indicates that we all expected him to end up at Anfield, but it actually looks like Man City were the main rivals for his signature.

It’s an interesting thing to see because a lot of players in world football love Pep Guardiola and he’s often a reason why players join City – while Frank Lampard is still a new manager who has plenty of critics.

It shows that Chelsea must have made a strong pitch to sign him and he was impressed enough with the club, the manager and project to make the move, and it will be exciting to see how he adapts to the league.