Video: Alexis Sanchez reveals he wanted to return to Arsenal after one training session with Man United

Of course it’s vitally important not to take anything out of context from an interview, but there are some startling admissions from Alexis Sanchez in his farewell video to Man United:

To be fair to him he’s mainly trying to explain why things didn’t work and what he could’ve done better, but he also admits that he asked his agent if he could return to Arsenal after only one training session with the club.

He goes on to explain that the team were not united as a group at all and it led to a lot of problems, while he also felt like he was being made a scapegoat for no real reason.

That does make sense because you could see that his confidence was gone when he took to the field at Old Trafford, so this suggests it was slowly crushed out of him as time went on.

It doesn’t sound like he’s bitter and he goes on to thank Man United and the fans for giving him the chance to play for the club, while detailing how hard he worked to try and get in better shape and force his way back into the team.

It actually sounds like he would be ideal for them now if the move happened this summer with the same circumstances, but he arrived at a bad time for the club and it just didn’t suit him at all.