Video: Arsenal striker Nketiah shows his full range of talents with a perfect hat trick for England U21s

Eddie Nketiah might not be anything more than an impact sub for Arsenal this season, but he should get a chance to appear in a lot of games as Mikel Arteta looks to keep Aubameyang fresh.

He looks at his best using his pace to stretch defences and getting in behind, so that will help him make an impact if he’s coming on late in games.

He’s showed tonight that he can also be a complete striker, as he managed to pull off a perfect hat trick for England U21s against Kosovo:

A perfect hat-trick within 10 minutes for captain Eddie Nketiah.

Pictures from the English FA

He shows here that he can peel off at the back post and leave the keeper with no chance with his head, he’s got the composure and ability to score on the turn with his weaker foot and also the quality to dispatch the penalty.

It might not be against the best opposition of all time, but it’s still impressive to see.