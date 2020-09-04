Menu

Video: Man United’s Harry Maguire to be handed England reprieve in October

Manchester United FC
After a tumultuous few weeks in which he was arrested whilst on holiday in Greece, Man United captain, Harry Maguire, will be delighted to find out he still has an England career under Gareth Southgate.

The England manager has been firm but fair throughout his tenure, and with Maguire’s arrest and subsequent trial (in his absence) garnering so much attention, there was a possibility that Southgate may have removed the player from the firing line for longer than was necessary.

Maguire, fortunately, has no such worries, after Southgate confirmed in a press conference that he would be considered as from England’s next fixtures in October.

