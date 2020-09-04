Former Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has laid into Alexis Sanchez after the Chilean admitted to wanting to return to the club after just one day at Manchester United.

Parlour was incredulous at the fact that after one training session, Sanchez had asked his agent if he could go back to north London, as the player revealed in his official leaving video on Instagram.

Earning £500,000 per week for his troubles should’ve seen the striker try a lot harder and have an entirely different mentality, according to the former midfielder.

? “He was on £500k-a-week… Why was he so greedy then!?” ? “You want to leave after one day!? That mentality shouldn’t be in a player.” ???? “It’s #MUFC, one of the biggest clubs in the world!” Ray Parlour slams Alexis Sanchez for wanting to leave Man Utd after a day! pic.twitter.com/3ElxdEB502 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 4, 2020

Sanchez was a top performer for Arsenal but suffered a spectacular drop-off in form in his time at Man Utd, leaving many fans and pundits baffled.

This latest revelation from the Chile international sheds some light on how he clearly struggled with the move, and it reflects pretty badly on both the player and the club in equal measure.

Sanchez is far from the only big name to struggle at United in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, though his attitude could surely have been better as he seemingly gave up on trying to succeed at Old Trafford pretty much straight away.