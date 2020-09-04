The Tottenham Hotspur documentary being shown on Amazon Prime at present is certainly highlighting Jose Mourinho as the protagonist of the entire series.

In what would otherwise be a fairly bland piece of television, the Portuguese lifts the narrative and turns it into eminently watchable football theatre.

In the latest episode of ‘All or Nothing,’ the cameras capture the reaction of the Tottenham manager after he’s told the prognosis of Harry Kane’s hamstring injury, picked up in the New Year’s Day match against Southampton.

The Sun report the footage shows the club’s head medic, Geoff Scott, delivering the terrible news that the striker could be out for three months.

With that, Mourinho approaches his coaching staff and his ire is abundantly clear.

“Three months minimum….minimum,” he said in Portuguese, cited by The Sun.

“Three months if he doesn’t have surgery. Three months out. We’re f***ed.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Ray Parlour slams Alexis Sanchez for wanting to return to Arsenal after one day Video: Alexis Sanchez reveals he wanted to return to Arsenal after one training session with Man United Liverpool demand £20m for forward as various Premier League sides show an interest

Fortunately for the north Londoners, the season was extended and it meant that Kane was able to play a full part towards the end of the campaign, helping Spurs to finish in the Europa League positions.