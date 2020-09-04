It’s been seven long years since Manchester United last won the Premier League title, and for a club of that stature, it’s far too long.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to be moving things in the right direction, but it could take time to build a title-winning squad.

Former United first-team coach, Rene Meulensteen, believes there’s one player that will bring a guarantee of immediate success if the Red Devils were able to prise him from his current club.

Harry Kane may not be around at Tottenham forever if they don’t start picking up silverware themselves, and the front man is, according to Meulensteen, key to United’s aspirations.

“What is vitally important is that United have a really good start to the season, so that they don’t lose any ground, they are in there and they keep competing, because that will grow the belief,” he said on talkSPORT and cited by the Daily Star.

“I keep saying they should bring in a really top, top striker.

“For example, if they would be able to get Kane – I don’t think they will get him – but if they would get Kane, I would say they will compete for the title next year.”

Given that they’ve already spent £40m on Donny van de Beek and retain an interest in Jadon Sancho who won’t come cheap, it’s unlikely that there’ll be enough money in the pot to tempt the north Londoners into parting with their most prized asset.

If the status quo remains the same in a year’s time, then United would surely have a much better chance of success, even if Spurs fight tooth and nail to keep hold of him.