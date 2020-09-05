Atletico Madrid turned down two Arsenal players in talks for Thomas Partey

Diego Simeone reportedly turned down the chance to sign Matteo Guendouzi and Alexandre Lacazette earlier this summer whilst in talks with Arsenal for combative midfielder Thomas Partey.

Partey, 27, has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates this summer after it was reported by Sky Sports that the Gunners were considering negotiating a swap deal for striker Lacazette.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder has been with Atletico Madrid for the last five years and has become best known for ability to stabilise a midfield.

Over the duration of last season in La Liga the highly-rated midfielder managed to average 2.0 tackles per game and create 1.0 big chance per game, as per Sofa Score.

This kind of central versatility is one of the main reasons the Ghanian has become one of Europe’s most sought after players.

According to leading journalist Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid have recently turned down the chance to sign midfielder Guendouzi and striker Lacazette .

Romano, who spoke on Lee Gunner’s YouTube channel, as quoted by Metro, Romano said: “For sure they [Arsenal] spoke with Atletico Madrid.

“It was during the meeting they had for Thomas, the first time it was in July.

“They spoke about Matteo Guendouzi and they spoke also about Lacazette, but at the moment, Atletico Madrid was not going for Lacazette.”

The report goes onto claim that if Arsenal are to win the race for Partey, they will need to either stump up more cash or offer a player that the Spanish side actually want.

Arsenal also face competition for the powerful midfielder from Italian giants Inter Milan and last season’s Champions League finalists Paris-Saint Germain.