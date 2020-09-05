Over the course of the last few days, any news coming out of Barcelona has been to do with Lionel Messi and whether he will stay at the club or not.

On Friday evening, the Argentinian released a statement that stressed his current unhappiness at the club, but that he would remain to see out the final year of his contract.

On Saturday, Sport reported a second piece of good news for Barcelona fans, after the outlet revealed that there is a general agreement with goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, to renew his contract until 2024.

The German had previously wanted to become the highest paid goalkeeper in the world per Sport, but because of the coronavirus pandemic and the club’s need to reduce salaries, they’ve had to get creative.

Sport say that although the first year of the new arrangement, which will be signed once the custodian is back from injury, will only see a small incremental raise in his current salary, he will be more heavily remunerated by the end of the deal.