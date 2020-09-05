Barcelona put €16m price-tag on bit-part ace linked with exit

Barcelona are reportedly sticking on their valuation of Rafinha as they want €16m to green light an exit with Leeds Utd now linked with an interest in him.

The 27-year-old has been with the Catalan giants since 2006 having come through the youth ranks, while he made his breakthrough at senior level in the 2011/12 campaign.

Since then, he’s made just 90 appearances for the club, as he has been unable to cement his place in the squad while he has also been shipped out on two loan spells to Celta Vigo and one to Inter.

In turn, as he continues to struggle with developing beyond a bit-part role, it looks as though speculation over an exit will be rife again this summer with Sport reporting that Leeds Utd are keen on him, but they will have to meet Barcelona’s demands of €16m.

Marcelo Bielsa is busy trying to strengthen his squad this summer as his side prepare for their return to the Premier League, which kicks off next weekend but the transfer window will remain open until October.

Rafinha could be a useful addition given his quality, experience and versatility, and so it’s perhaps no real surprise that the Spaniard is still attracting interest from elsewhere.

However, time will tell whether or not that touted price-tag is enough to put Leeds off, or any other interested parties for that matter, as that is a lot of money for a player who simply hasn’t been able to establish himself at Barcelona and has arguably found his place as a squad player.

The report above adds that the idea of playing in the Premier League could appeal to Rafinha, but without an agreement between the two clubs, it may not materialise.