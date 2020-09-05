Concern for Man Utd as exit for key figure touted again amid delay over new deal

Man Utd have seemingly been given cause for concern as it’s claimed that Paul Pogba wants a return to Juventus this summer.

The Frenchman suffered from an injury-plagued season last year, but he returned in time to play a key role after the lockdown as he looks to have an important role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side moving forward.

However, he still only has one year remaining on his current contract, albeit the club have the option to extend for a further 12 months.

While there has been talk of Pogba signing an extension with Man Utd, nothing official has been announced as of yet and now reports in Italy suggest that there could be a concerning reason why.

As noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, the 27-year-old wants to return to Juventus this summer, and that is why he hasn’t renewed as of yet.

Given this is a Turin-based paper, many will be sceptical over the validity of the claim, but until Pogba puts pen to paper on a new contract, the questions will continue to be asked.

While Solskjaer has a lot of quality at his disposal now with Bruno Fernandes playing a major part in their positive end to last season, time will tell if they are willing to listen to offers for Pogba if they arrive, or if they are adamant that he has a vital role in their plans moving forward.