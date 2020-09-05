Confirmed: Juventus loan ace out on two-year deal with €16m option to buy

Juventus have confirmed that Cristian Romero has joined Atalanta on an initial two-year loan deal while their Serie A rivals have an option to buy him outright too.

The 22-year-old joined the Turin giants in 2019 from Genoa, but he was sent back out on loan to them for last season as he made a further 33 appearances.

The centre-half could have arguably been a long-term solution at the back for the Bianconeri, but with Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt among others at the top of the pecking order when fit, it’s difficult to see how Romero would have had much playing time moving forward.

With that in mind, Juventus have officially announced in a club statement that the Argentine ace has joined rivals Atalanta on a two-year loan deal that could cost up to €4m including bonuses, while the Bergamo outfit also have an option to sign Romero outright for €16m.

La Dea finished in third place last season as they secured a return to the Champions League, while they finished just five points adrift of champions Juventus.

In turn, they will hope to go from strength-to-strength moving forward and become a title contender, but time will tell if they can sustain what has been a superb journey over the past two years.

As for Juventus, Andrea Pirlo seemingly has his own ideas as to who will feature in his plans next season and beyond, and it appears as though he was happy to allow Romero to move on given the quality, depth and experience that he already has at his disposal in that department.

From Romero’s perspective, it’s also perhaps the sensible move as it will give him the opportunity to play more regularly and develop his game to become a first-team regular for Atalanta moving forward.