Exit close: Barcelona ace skips training as free transfer move to Euro rivals edging closer

Arturo Vidal is reportedly edging towards leaving Barcelona as he is said to be on the verge of agreeing personal terms with Inter ahead of a free transfer.

The 33-year-old has been an important part of the squad over the past two seasons, featuring regularly to give the Catalan giants a different dynamic in midfield.

However, it appears as though with changes set to be made to the squad by new boss Ronald Koeman this summer, the Chilean international could be one of those to face the axe as Barcelona look to freshen up the squad.

As per Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below, Inter are growing in confidence that a deal to sign Vidal will be done in the coming weeks, as it’s suggested that personal terms are almost now agreed.

Further, the midfield stalwart didn’t train with Barcelona on Saturday, and he’s said to be now be waiting for the green light to leave on a free, which will no doubt suit Inter as they will avoid having to splash out a significant transfer fee.

That is perhaps a concession that Barca are going to have to make if they wish to get Vidal off the wage bill, as his current contract expires in a year’s time anyway and so with the risk of losing him for nothing growing in 12 months time, if there is no intention to agree on new terms then they should arguably look to axe him now.

Time will tell if the relevant parties can all reach agreements and sign off on a deal, but it certainly sounds as though Vidal is moving towards leaving the Camp Nou, with a reunion with former boss Antonio Conte now on the cards as the pair will look to build on their previous successful stint together at Juventus.