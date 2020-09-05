With just a week left until the 2020/21 Premier League season gets underway, David Moyes still hasn’t been able to secure any new players for West Ham United.

Whilst it’s unclear as to the reasoning, the reluctant sale of Grady Diangana to West Bromwich Albion, hints at a financial problem at the club and a ‘sell before you can buy’ policy.

Whatever the truth of the matter, former professional, Darren Bent, believes Diangana will be the first of many to go out through the London Stadium revolving doors.

“At the minute there are about four of five players that West Ham need to get rid of, for me,” he told Football Insider.

“They need to get rid of (Manuel) Lanzini and they need to get rid of Felipe Anderson.

“They need to get rid of these players but these guys are on that much money that nobody wants to touch them.

“They’ve not played well for a while. I do feel sorry for David Moyes because he’s operating with one hand tied behind his back.”

For a team that seem to be perennially battling relegation, a ‘fire sale’ of sorts probably isn’t the way to go if they want to be seen to be getting back on an even keel.

Moyes could be left scratching his head too if he doesn’t get anyone in soon.

The manager has to be backed to the hilt by the board, because he’s proved time and again that he has what it takes to deliver results, given the right set of circumstances.