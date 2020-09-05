Frank Lampard has certainly sent a message to the rest of the Premier League during the close season.

After the capture of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen was confirmed, the west Londoners can be well pleased with their transfer business.

Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Timo Werner are all high-quality additions to what was already a reasonably decent squad.

Indeed, as The Sun point out, if Lampard was to pick the same starting XI that they themselves suggest (Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Silva, Chilwell, Havertz, Kante, Mount, Pulisic, Werner and Ziyech), they would still have £354m worth of talent in reserve.

The likes of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic – at £48.6m and £36m respectively – can be added to Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Billy Gilmour and Ethan Ampadu (at £136.6m for the quartet).

Not to mention Tiemoue Bakayoko (£22.9m), Danny Drinkwater (£4.3m), Marco van Ginkel (£2.9m) and Victor Moses (£5.4m), Callum Hudson-Odoi (£28.3m), Tammy Abraham (£36m), Michy Batshuayi (£12.6m) and Olivier Giroud (£6.3m).

With a squad like that available to him, the pressure is on Lampard to deliver the goods immediately.