Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would still appear to retain a genuine interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

However, with one week left until the start of the Premier League season, the Norwegian doesn’t have long to get a deal over the line, albeit Man United will start their season slightly later thanks to their Europa League exploits.

That said, the player’s revelation that he needs to be a little more professional surely won’t go down well in the corridors of power at Old Trafford.

If there’s one thing that marks the great clubs out from others, and it also marks great players out too, it is their professionalism.

Sancho’s issue appears to stem from a sleeping problem.

“In Germany there’s a few things that I still need to work on,” he said in an interview with Soccer Bible, cited by The Sun.

“Sometimes I’m late to training and it’s things like this that I need to work on, because I have a sleep problem.

“Little things like that, where I need to be a little more professional and put things right.

“But I’m working on it and the club’s helping me and the team is helping me. Slowly but surely, as I get older, I feel like I’m learning new things.

“People do say that I’m very mature for my age. I guess leaving home and learning things for myself has helped with that.”

One thing Sancho has to bear in mind is that if he really wants to be seen as one of the best in the game for years to come, and leave a real legacy behind rather than be another flash in the pan, then he has to toe the line.

No excuses should be tolerated, particularly given how much money players are paid these days.