‘Let’s rebuild Barca’ – Barcelona presidential hopeful sends message to Lionel Messi

Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font has sent a clear message to Lionel Messi after he slammed the current hierarchy at the club.

The Argentine icon has been heavily linked with an exit from the Catalan giants this summer, but he confirmed on Friday that he would be staying.

However, he also hit out at the management of the club currently, specifically criticising current club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, given the failures of the squad on the pitch.

Font, who will be hoping to replace Bartomeu to become Barca club president, has sent a message to the club’s talisman on Twitter as seen below.

“Only with a solid, well-worked project will we overcome the challenges of the future. Let’s rebuild Barca,” he wrote.

“Yes to the future.”

He accompanied that with an image of Messi and club legend Xavi, thus hinting that he would bring the latter back to be coach moving forward to lead the rebuild.

It’s unclear if Font will gain the position after Bartomeu and so that’s a battle he’ll have to focus on first, but he clearly has his own plans in mind and will ensure that things are changed to move the club in the right direction again and simultaneously keep Messi happy.