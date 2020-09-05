Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara has seemingly dismissed talk of an exit from Bayern Munich this summer amid speculation over his future.

The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move to Merseyside in recent weeks, although there has been no suggestion of an agreement between the two clubs as of yet.

SEE MORE: Liverpool ace will miss the start of the season after testing positive for Covid-19 on international duty

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be eager to improve his squad where possible as they look to defend their Premier League crown and compete in Europe again, but it doesn’t sound as though Thiago is in a major hurry to leave the reigning Bundesliga champions in favour of a switch to Liverpool.

“I only think about the match against Ukraine. We will see later for my future, but Bayern is my home and I’m happy to play there,” he told ZDF, as quoted by Calciomercato.

While that doesn’t necessarily entirely dismiss the chances of him moving on this summer, it certainly gives the impression that he is happy where he is and isn’t thinking too much about a move elsewhere in the coming weeks.

The Liverpool Echo add that Bayern value the classy 29-year-old at around £30m, and so time will tell if Liverpool make an offer which satisfies their demands and asks the question of the midfield ace as to whether or not he’s open to a move.

With the transfer window open until October, there is still plenty of time for the relevant parties to reach respective agreements, but for now, it seems Thiago is focused on Spain and won’t exactly be forcing the hand of Bayern to allow him to leave this summer.

Having enjoyed a hugely successful season last time round, the appeal of staying in Germany is obvious. That said, the challenge of continuing Liverpool and Klopp’s run is also surely a tempting one.