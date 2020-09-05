Man City must splash out €75m+ if they wish to seal signing of world-class target

Man City will reportedly have to pay up €75m plus bonuses if they wish to meet Napoli’s demands and sign Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

The 29-year-old has established himself as one of the top centre-halves in Europe with his commanding displays for the Italian giants in recent years.

SEE MORE: Relief was short lived for Barcelona as Man City still expect to sign Messi for free next summer

Coupled with a leaky Man City defence last season as they had to cope without Aymeric Laporte for lengthy periods due to injury as well as the absence of ex-captain Vincent Kompany after his exit, it’s an area in which Pep Guardiola will want to improve moving forward.

He’s addressed it already with the signing of Nathan Ake, but it appears as though Man City aren’t quite content just yet with their options in that department.

As per Calciomercato, they are continuing to be linked with a swoop for Koulibaly, but it’s noted that they’ll have to offer €75m plus bonuses if they wish to convince the Partenopei to sell.

That is a huge sum for a player who will soon turn 30, but given his experience, quality and the fact that he ticks a lot of the right boxes for Guardiola given his ability in possession as well as his defensive qualities, it would make for a hugely important signing for the club.

Nevertheless, time will tell if that touted price-tag is enough to put them off and force them to look elsewhere, or if they decide to go ahead and try to make the deal with Napoli in the coming weeks.