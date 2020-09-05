RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano is one of European football’s hottest properties at present, and to that end, Man United should always be in the shake up for the best players if they become available.

The French international is coveted by a number of other suitors according to the Daily Mail, and so the Red Devils are unlikely to have it all their own way if they were to make an approach.

That’s not expected to be until the summer of 2021 now in any event, because there’s a significant cost saving to be had if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can do without the player for a season.

Harry Maguire hasn’t convinced at the back as yet for United, Eric Bailly is consistently getting injured and Victor Lindelof blows hot and cold.

Upamecano’s hire does make perfect sense for the club in that sense.

If they’re able to keep any potential deal bubbling on the back burner for now, United will be able to pick up the defender for as little as £38m next summer say the Daily Mail.

The expectation is the cost will be significantly higher than that should the Red Devils want to make their move now.