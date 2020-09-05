Mark Noble publicly hits out at West Ham hierarchy over transfer decision

West Ham captain Mark Noble has publicly slammed the club’s decision to allow youngster Grady Diangana to move on and join West Bromwich Albion this summer.

The 22-year-old was on loan with the Baggies last season and helped them secure promotion back to the Premier League.

After coming through the youth ranks at West Ham and making a positive impression for the club, the hope perhaps would have been that after a year out on loan to gain experience and playing time, he would return to the Hammers and enjoy a successful future.

However, the decision to sell has now prevented that from happening, and while Jack Wilshere also seemingly aimed a dig at the club, captain Noble posted the tweet below.

It’s unclear what the reaction from West Ham will be to his comments, although perhaps it will be seen as a personal opinion on the player leaving rather than the club’s decision itself.

Nevertheless, it’s not what West Ham fans will likely want to see whether they agree with the decision or not, as it suggests that all might not be well within the ranks if Noble is publicly making such comments about the club’s transfer activity.