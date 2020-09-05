No exit: Juventus star not leaving this summer as he looks ahead to Pirlo link-up

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is reportedly going nowhere this summer and will stay at the club as he looks ahead to working under Andrea Pirlo.

The Frenchman showed his class at times last season but struggled early on to cement his place in the starting XI under former boss Maurizio Sarri.

However, with Pirlo now in charge and with compatriot Blaise Matuidi having moved on this summer to create more space in midfield, Rabiot will hope to take on a bigger role in the coming years.

As reported by Calciomercato, there is ‘no chance’ that he will leave Juventus this summer and he is ready to link up with Pirlo to try and sustain the club’s success and take his game to the next level.

It will be interesting to see if he does indeed establish himself as a fundamental figure for the Italian tactician, as the new Juventus boss will no doubt need experience and quality across the line-up to help ensure his first season in charge is a positive one.

Rabiot, 25, made 37 appearances last season, and he’ll hope to build on that and continue to play a key role for the Bianconeri moving forward with an exit now seemingly ruled out in the coming weeks.