Ole Gunnar Solskjaer promises to put dressing room harmony before transfer targets

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly vowed to prioritise the Red’s dressing room atmosphere even if it means missing out on top transfer targets.

READ MORE: Real Madrid offer Sergio Reguilon to Man United claims leading journalist

According to a report from ESPN, Solskjaer has told United’s vice-executive chairman Ed Woodward that he will not allow a repeat of the infamous Alexis Sanchez saga to happen again.

Sanchez, 31, joined United from Premier League rivals Arsenal in 2018 in a transfer which saw Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan go the other way.

The famous transfer has been widely regarded as the worst Premier League transfer of-all-time after both players failed to impress during their times with their new clubs. Consequently, both players have since moved on from the clubs they signed for in 2018 with Mkhitaryan at AS Roma and Sanchez at Inter Milan.

ESPN’s report claims that Solskjaer faced a tough battle behind closed doors when he arrived at Old Trafford after Sanchez’s wage demands which were understood to be within the region of £560,000-per week including bonuses upset other team members.

Sanchez’s wages and his sub-par on-field performances reportedly caused other members of the United side to demand higher wages which became a particular problem when the club tried to negotiate keeper David De Gea’s new deal.

The report goes onto claim that former midfielder Ander Herrera’s departure came in light of wage demands failing to be met after Sanchez’s wages created an unrealistic ceiling.

It is understood that manager Solskjaer has vowed to avoid the same mistake which was the main reason the Reds were able to tie down former Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek so quickly.

According to the report, van de Beek had a phone call with Solskjaer prior to signing and agreed to fit in with the club’s wage structure.

It is claimed that the Norwegian manager will sacrifice top transfer targets if their wage demands risk deviating from the club’s new structure.