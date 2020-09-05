Photos: Kai Havertz’s first training session for Chelsea

They’re the photos that all Chelsea fans have surely waited to see.
On Saturday afternoon at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground, new signing, Kai Havertz, was put through his paces.
The 21-year-old was snapped when doing resistance band work as well as some work with the ball.
Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side can now boast one of the most exciting attacking line-ups in the Premier League after Havertz’s capture, and the pressure is likely to be on the Blues to hit the ground running at the start of the season.
