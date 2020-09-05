Real Madrid to remain cautious with star in pre-season amid injury concern

Real Madrid are reportedly being forced to be cautious with Martin Odegaard in their preparations for the new season due to an ongoing knee issue.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad and impressed, so much so that it appears to have earned him the chance to prove himself at the Bernabeu in the upcoming campaign.

As per Mundo Deportivo, it was Zinedine Zidane who wanted him at his disposal, and he’ll hope to call upon the talented youngster this year as the club look to compete on multiple fronts.

However, it’s added that Real Madrid are taking precautions with the Norwegian ace as his knee injury dating back from last season is a concern, and they are eager to avoid aggravating the problem and seeing him ruled out of action for a lengthy period as a result.

Having sat out training, it appears as though it could disrupt his preparations for the new season, and so it remains to be seen if the medical team give him the green light to step up his involvement in the coming days and weeks.

Real Madrid begin the new La Liga season on the weekend of September 19/20, and so there is still time for Odegaard to prove his fitness and that the injury isn’t bothering him moving forward, but the last thing he’ll want is to push too hard too soon and require further treatment which will see him miss the start of the campaign.