The long 2019/20 season could be said to be one of the main reasons why England were so lethargic in their opening Nations League tie against Iceland.

For long periods of the match against a dogged opponent, the Three Lions didn’t have the nous or the desire seemingly to open up a lead and give themselves a good chance of winning the game.

The winning goal, when it arrived, came in injury time, and from the penalty spot, Raheem Sterling making no mistake.

With Iceland missing a penalty of their own directly afterwards, it could be said that Gareth Southgate’s side got out of jail.

The England supporters certainly weren’t impressed by the showing and wasted no time at all in venting their feelings on social media.

Though England don’t have a divine right to win every game of course, the bare minimum that’s expected is effort, desire and character, and on the night all three were missing.

No wonder these fans let the team know just what they thought at the final whistle.

I actually think England looked great…! In the kit that is… Football was rubbish.. but the kit ?? — Sam Church (@_SamChurch) September 5, 2020

England. Are. Rubbish. Boycott international football. Niles was man of the match. https://t.co/OXhGQD2LqL — Jackthegooner (@Jack10Gooner) September 5, 2020

#EnglandvsIceland Back to the old England. Slow sideways backwards two touch rubbish. The Southgate revolution is over. Time for him to go. — Twobeards (@Twobeards3) September 5, 2020

Rubbish. Not enough movement in front of the ball = negative sideways and backwards ??. The game was crying out for Grealish. — Jamie Ramm (@JRamm6) September 5, 2020