Sky Sport’s recent drive to include a more diverse panel on its flagship football shows could be about to see the biggest departure of all.

Soccer Saturday has become staple fare for the many armchair football fans in England, who listen to Jeff Stelling’s every word as he and his intrepid reporters go around the grounds.

Recently, regular show pundits Matt Le Tissier, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas had their contracts terminated, according to the Daily Mail.

The station will now effectively hold live ‘auditions’ and certain other ex-players will be brought in and given the opportunity to see how they get on.

Stelling may not be around to see just how well they cope, however.

That’s because he’s yet to sign a new contract with the channel and, after 25 years, may therefore be considering resigning as a protest of sorts.

Were Sky to lose their anchor man too, the channels’ popularity is bound to be affected.