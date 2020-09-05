Ever since the advent of the Premier League in 1992, English football has seen its fair share of world class exponents and those players who have flattered to deceive.

To say the league has had a mixed bag of talent is probably doing it a disservice, but also rings true to some extent.

With so many players to choose from, Virgin Media’s ‘Top of the flops’ contest – to pick the worst players ever to lace up a pair of boots in the league – was always going to be a subjective and difficult task for fans of England’s top division.

However, 1,500 of them were surveyed and decreed that Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire, was the third biggest waste of money at £80m, per the Daily Mirror.

Fernando Torres has been voted the joint biggest waste of money because of his paltry return of 20 goals in 110 games for Chelsea, and he shares the honour with another former Liverpool striker in Andy Carroll.

The centre-forward now finds himself back at first club, Newcastle, after a hiatus which took in West Ham United.