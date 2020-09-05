Although the deal appears to be far from being done at present, Thiago Alcantara’s preference, having told Bayern Munich he wishes to leave, is for a move to Liverpool.

According to the Daily Star, the Bavarian giants are demanding the Reds pay £27m to acquire the player, but Jurgen Klopp and his paymasters don’t appear keen to stretch that far given that they can get the player for free in 12 months time.

Another deal that could perhaps help iron out any differences related to a Thiago switch is Leeds being interested in his brother, Rafinha, from Barcelona.

The Daily Star suggest that Rafinha is happy to consider Leeds as his next playing destination – but only if his brother ends up at Liverpool.

More Stories / Latest News Koeman flexes his muscles at Barcelona again ahead of Messi return Man United prepared to wait a year for Upamecano for this reason ‘I need to be a little more professional’ – Sancho has a problem that Man United will want ironing out

Another element to any deal bringing Rafinha to Yorkshire is his friendship with Rodrigo, who has already signed for the Yorkshire-based club from Valencia.

If the former Los Che front man can persuade his contemporary to swap the Camp Nou for Elland Road, the knock-on effect could be to Liverpool’s advantage too.