Three key areas Mikel Arteta might look to address in Arsenal squad to continue changes

It’s been a busy summer for Arsenal, but boss Mikel Arteta could still have key issues to sort out before the summer transfer window closes next month.

The Gunners have added Willian, Dani Ceballos and Gabriel to the squad ahead of the new campaign as they look to build on their FA Cup success from last season.

While those additions address key issues in the current squad, there is arguably still work to do in order to ensure that they are genuine candidates for major trophies.

As per the Mirror, it’s suggested that a central midfielder, right-back and goalkeeper could be on the agenda for Arsenal still in the coming weeks, with the latter two depending on potential exits from the club as well.

In turn, there could still be some turnover in the personnel towards the end of the current window, but time will tell just how many changes are made by Arsenal as they will hope that they continue to make progress and compete in what will be Arteta’s first full campaign in charge.

Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar are touted as possible signings, while the likes of Hector Bellerin and Emiliano Martinez are said to be facing doubts over their futures amid interest from elsewhere.

Should either of them leave, they’ll need to be replaced and so it could yet be a busy end to the summer for the Gunners.