Once the dust had settled on England’s Nations League performance against Iceland, Gareth Southgate was magnanimous enough to admit that it hadn’t been one of their best showings under his stewardship.

Whilst Iceland were dogged and determined, the Three Lions had more than enough on paper to beat them comfortably, but it took a Raheem Sterling penalty in injury time to hand them the points.

It led to Southgate admitting in his post-match interview that his side had “got away with it.”