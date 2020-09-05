Yaya Toure issues apology after being dropped from Soccer Aid for ‘inappropriate joke’ in WhatsApp group

Yaya Toure has issued a public apology after he was dropped from the Soccer Aid game this weekend following what he described as an ‘inappropriate joke’.

The annual charity football game takes places at Old Trafford on Sunday and the Man City and Barcelona legend had been scheduled to appear in the encounter.

However, as reported by the Guardian, he has been dropped after reportedly posting a pornographic video in a WhatsApp group with other players.

It’s added that complaints were made against him as it was a video showing a naked woman in a bath as he joked he would hire sex workers for his teammates if they won with the World XI looking to defend their crown this year.

Given the event and the cause that its for, it was a wholly inappropriate joke to make and as per his tweet below, Toure has now apologised for his message and has confirmed that he will not be involved in the game this weekend.

It’s a disappointing outcome for the 37-year-old and he’ll no doubt regret his actions now after being axed from the game which will hopefully take centre stage on Sunday and not be overshadowed by the news coverage of the controversy surrounding one of the players who had been expected to feature in it.