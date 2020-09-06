It’s been a strong start to the summer transfer window for Mikel Arteta, but the Arsenal gossip is not dying down just yet.

Today, reports link Arsenal with a surprise interest in Barcelona outcast Antoine Griezmann as his future is thrown into doubt due to Lionel Messi now looking set to stay at the club.

The France international has not been at his best at the Nou Camp, but surely remains a player capable of making an impact at a club like Arsenal.

The Gunners will want to keep on strengthening after a disappointing 2019/20 campaign, and Griezmann could be ideal to provide an upgrade on the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as partners for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The likes of Manchester United and Liverpool have also been linked with Griezmann, who could struggle for playing time under new Barca boss Ronald Koeman.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are also continuing to chase Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, but have failed with their latest offer for the Ghana international.

Reports claim AFC tried their luck with a swap deal bid for Partey, which included both Matteo Guendouzi and Alexandre Lacazette as part of the move.

Finally, Arsenal have also been offered the signing of West Ham forward Felipe Anderson this summer.

The Brazilian could surprisingly leave the Hammers for around £42million, and Mikel Arteta and co. could do well to snap him up.

Anderson has had some good performances for West Ham and would give Arsenal more depth in attack next season.