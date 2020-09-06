Barcelona are reportedly preparing to bid for both Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and Lyon forward Memphis Depay.

The Catalan giants recently hired former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman as their new manager, and it could be that they’ll continue to add a distinctly Dutch flavour to their team.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are now preparing to try and sign both Wijnaldum and Depay, key players for Koeman’s Holland side, for a combined fee of around €55million…

Barcelona are now focused on selling players. But the board already contacted Gini Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay agents.

Barça are expected to submit official bids to Liverpool and OL on next few days – they’re convinced to sign “both for less than €50/55m”. ? #FCB #LFC #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2020

This could be fine business by Barca, who need to make changes to their squad after a disastrous 2019/20 campaign that saw them miss out on La Liga and hammered by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Poor results and performances saw Ernesto Valverde sacked midway through the season, and his replacement Quique Setien didn’t last long either.

Koeman will hope that linking up with these two top players whom he knows well can help him do a better job at the Nou Camp in 2020/21.

Wijnaldum could be a particularly smart signing after his role in Liverpool’s recent success, though Reds fans will surely hope this speculation doesn’t lead anywhere as he’d surely be missed at Anfield.