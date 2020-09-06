Menu

Bids prepared: Barcelona making strides towards €55m transfers of Liverpool star and Ligue 1 forward

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Barcelona are reportedly preparing to bid for both Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and Lyon forward Memphis Depay.

The Catalan giants recently hired former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman as their new manager, and it could be that they’ll continue to add a distinctly Dutch flavour to their team.

MORE: Exit close: Barcelona ace skips training as free transfer move to Euro rivals edging closer

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are now preparing to try and sign both Wijnaldum and Depay, key players for Koeman’s Holland side, for a combined fee of around €55million…

This could be fine business by Barca, who need to make changes to their squad after a disastrous 2019/20 campaign that saw them miss out on La Liga and hammered by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Poor results and performances saw Ernesto Valverde sacked midway through the season, and his replacement Quique Setien didn’t last long either.

More Stories / Latest News
Ryan Giggs hints he’s advised Chelsea ace to consider transfer away from Stamford Bridge
Man Utd, Liverpool & Arsenal on alert as forward transfer looks inevitable after major development
Liverpool accept defeat in bid to keep star player and clear him to leave for bargain transfer fee

Koeman will hope that linking up with these two top players whom he knows well can help him do a better job at the Nou Camp in 2020/21.

Wijnaldum could be a particularly smart signing after his role in Liverpool’s recent success, though Reds fans will surely hope this speculation doesn’t lead anywhere as he’d surely be missed at Anfield.

More Stories Georginio Wijnaldum Memphis Depay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.