Bid rejected: Arsenal will struggle to land midfield star after offer of €35m + a player is REJECTED

Arsenal’s team is starting to look pretty solid ahead of next season, with Mikel Arteta even having the luxury of choosing between several good players at certain positions.

The old cliche about the midfield being the engine of a team is very true, and it’s the one area of the pitch where Arsenal do look weak.

The returning Dani Ceballos will provide a huge boost but the other options round about him are pretty average, especially if Matteo Guendouzi continues to be frozen out.

Lyon star Houssem Aouar has been heavily linked in recent weeks, but the latest reports are suggesting that a bid of €35m and an unnamed player have been turned down:

« En fin de contrat dans un an, Rafael se dirige lui vers Besiktas. Concernant Houssem Aouar, l’OL aurait reçu une offre d’Arsenal à 35 millions d’euros plus un joueur. Elle a été refusée. »https://t.co/kG1zPBNIZ3 — Max (@MaxOL69) September 6, 2020

In terms of money that’s probably at the higher end of what Arsenal can afford, while it’s easy to assume that Guendouzi was the player that was offered in the deal, although a return to Lyon for Lacazette may also make sense – but he’s too valuable to simply throw into a swap deal like this.

It’s hard to see Arsenal going back in with a much bigger offer unless someone else is sold for decent money first, so it could be a case of playing the waiting game just now.