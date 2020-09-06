Arsenal star explains why he snubbed other offers to extend Gunners stay

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has spoken out on his decision to stay at the Emirates Stadium for another season.

The Spain international has returned to Arsenal for a second loan from Real Madrid, in what looks like a fine move by manager Mikel Arteta.

Ceballos started slowly at Arsenal last season but later became a hugely important player for the Gunners as their overall form improved when Arteta replaced Unai Emery as manager.

Arsenal have surely done well to keep this huge talent in north London when it seems he had a number of other offers.

This is according to the man himself in an interview with Arsenal.com, as he admits he snubbed other teams in order to seal his priority return to AFC due to the fine work being done by Arteta.

“I’m very pleased to be back with Arsenal – I’m very happy to have come back to a club where I feel important,” Ceballos said.

“It’s true that I had other options, such as staying at Real Madrid and going back to the Spanish league, where there were teams interested in me.

“I spoke to the coach last year, before the [Emirates FA Cup] final, and told him that I wanted to stay at Arsenal and win titles. I’d been really happy with what Mikel had built at the club since he came in. I had a great time at this club last season and there was never any doubt in my mind that I wanted to come back.

“I think everybody can see what Arteta is doing at the club. He’s only been here for eight months. There were three competitions we could fight for. We got knocked out of the Europa League, unfairly in my view, but then we won the FA Cup and the Community Shield, which were well-deserved titles.

“More than that, though, it’s about what he’s created here – there’s real positive energy in the dressing room, the players are happy and everyone is doing their bit. We’re bringing through young players, which I think is really important for this club, because it’s something that’s always been done here.

“Mikel is the right person to get this club back to where it deserves to be, which I believe is in the Champions League, competing against the best teams in Europe.”

Gooners will be delighted that their club continues to have such pulling power, even if it’s been a difficult few years in terms of results and performances on the pitch.

Arsenal won the FA Cup last season to make up for a dire Premier League campaign that saw them end up in their lowest finish for 25 years.