Chelsea could still land a top class Kepa replacement as star demands a huge contract to stay at his current club

Chelsea have spent so much money this summer so it won’t be a surprise if they don’t add any more huge names, but the team is probably still a top class keeper and sitting midfielder away from challenging for the title.

Kepa’s issues last season were well documented and the goalkeeping position is still the biggest problem for Frank Lampard to address, but top quality keepers are rarely available.

The only one who could be on the market is AC Milan star Gigi Donnarumma as he enters the final year of his contract, and a report from Football Italia has indicated that there could be problems getting him to sign a new one.

They claim that he’s looking for €10m after tax each season which would almost double his current contract, and they go on to state that Milan are highly unlikely to accept those demands.

Milan have a big problem here because the report also states that they are trying to reduce their overall wage bill, but Donnarumma is in the final year of his deal so they are over a barrel here.

The Express recently linked him with Chelsea and he’s free to negotiate a pre contract agreement in a matter of months, so they could have a chance to get in there and make an offer that Milan can’t refuse.

He’s still only 21 so he could realistically be their keeper for 10 year or more so you have to think they are monitoring this situation very closely.