Chelsea at “crucial stage” in talks over yet another major signing

Chelsea are reportedly at a “crucial stage” in their transfer talks over Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The Blues have had a busy summer with deals for Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz, but it looks like Frank Lampard isn’t finished with his spending just yet.

According to journalist Kevin Palmer, Chelsea are at a key stage in their negotiations over signing Mendy, who could be an ideal replacement for the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga.

See below as Palmer provides an update on Chelsea’s goalkeeper search, with Mendy apparently not the only name they’re considering this summer…

I'm hearing that Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy could be the next big arrival at Chelsea as talks reach a crucial stage… but he is not their only goalkeeper option this summer #CFC pic.twitter.com/0H8TG11NNm — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) September 5, 2020

Mendy has looked impressive in Ligue 1 and seems like he could be a smart signing, even if he’s not the big name some Chelsea fans will be craving.

If Chelsea can add a quality goalkeeper to their long list of summer purchases, they really could be a force to be reckoned with next season as Lampard looks to be putting together a really strong squad.

The west Londoners were only ever really in contention for a top four spot last season, but this increasingly looks like a team that could be genuine title challengers in 2020/21.