Menu

Chelsea at “crucial stage” in talks over yet another major signing

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly at a “crucial stage” in their transfer talks over Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The Blues have had a busy summer with deals for Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz, but it looks like Frank Lampard isn’t finished with his spending just yet.

MORE: Photos: Kai Havertz’s first training session for Chelsea

According to journalist Kevin Palmer, Chelsea are at a key stage in their negotiations over signing Mendy, who could be an ideal replacement for the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga.

See below as Palmer provides an update on Chelsea’s goalkeeper search, with Mendy apparently not the only name they’re considering this summer…

Mendy has looked impressive in Ligue 1 and seems like he could be a smart signing, even if he’s not the big name some Chelsea fans will be craving.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Four or five players’ – Pundit sets out task ahead for Moyes at West Ham, with clearout touted
Thiago’s potential move to Liverpool could hinge on this deal being done by Leeds
Koeman flexes his muscles at Barcelona again ahead of Messi return

If Chelsea can add a quality goalkeeper to their long list of summer purchases, they really could be a force to be reckoned with next season as Lampard looks to be putting together a really strong squad.

The west Londoners were only ever really in contention for a top four spot last season, but this increasingly looks like a team that could be genuine title challengers in 2020/21.

More Stories Edouard Mendy Frank Lampard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.