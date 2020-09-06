Chelsea look to offer striker a contract extension before loaning him out to a Premier League side

Although you can understand the logic behind a club keeping a player under contract in case they suddenly become a star, there does come a point where both parties need to accept that it’s time to move on.

Michy Batshuayi has never been a first choice striker for Chelsea and he also turns 27 later this year, so if he continues at his current rate then his career will be over before he’s really had the chance to establish himself somewhere.

It looks like he will be leaving the club this summer, but a report from RMC has indicated that Chelsea still want to offer him a contract extension before sending him out on loan.

They quote the Daily Mail in saying Crystal Palace, West Brom and Newcastle are interested in taking him on loan, but you do have to wonder why he would want to take a new deal.

Even if he has the season of his life and scores 20+ goals then he’ll come back and challenge Abraham and Giroud for a back up role behind Werner, so it must be an economic decision from Chelsea where they hope to sell him on at the end of the season.

The report does state that his contract only has a year left so it’s possible there’s an option for them to extend it and then Batshuayi wouldn’t have a choice in the matter, but it does look like a situation where letting him go would be best.