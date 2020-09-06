Menu

One Chelsea player is “not happy” following Kai Havertz transfer

Chelsea star Mason Mount is reportedly not happy about the signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Mount had a key role in Frank Lampard’s side last season but now faces increased competition for places in the Chelsea starting line up.

Havertz looks like a player who could directly take Mount’s place in Lampard’s XI, but Christian Falk also suggests below that the presence of the former Leverkusen ace could also move Timo Werner out wide, where he might also compete with Mount.

Falk says the England international is unhappy with this increased competition, which certainly looks like it has the potential to severely limit how often he can play next season…

Mount finished with eight goals and five assists for CFC last term, which represents a decent return, though some fans may well be demanding better.

Havertz and Werner look more ready to contribute the kind of figures Chelsea will need if they are to become genuine title contenders any time soon.

While Mount is a promising young player, standards are very high at Stamford Bridge and he’ll now simply have to up his game if he is to fight off the pressure from these two new additions.

