Wales manager Ryan Giggs has hinted at advising Ethan Ampadu to consider sealing a transfer away from Chelsea in order to play more regularly.

The Blues youngster has long looked a top prospect but has failed to make a first-team breakthrough at Stamford Bridge, or whilst on loan at RB Leipzig last season.

Ampadu certainly looks like a player who should be getting more minutes in the Premier League, but it perhaps seems unlikely that will happen at Chelsea any time soon.

Although current manager Frank Lampard has been willing to use players from the club’s academy, such as Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James, it may be hard for Ampadu to get past the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and new signing Thiago Silva for a place in central defence.

The 19-year-old remains a regular in the Welsh national team, but Giggs has suggested he could do with thinking about whether or not he should move on, as he could benefit from getting on the pitch more often.

“Thiago is a quality centre-half and you can only learn from someone like that,” Giggs is quoted by Sky Sports.

“I want all the players to be playing regularly, but that sometimes isn’t the case.

“It’s that balance over whether they’re at a top club and surrounded by top players and improving every day, but ultimately you need minutes on the pitch.

“That’s a decision for Ethan. I’ve talked to him a lot about that.

“I think last year was maybe a little bit different as he had injuries. You could see from the game he played against Tottenham in the Champions League he was outstanding.

“Nothing fazes him, he’s a quality player, and he just needs to keep fit now.”