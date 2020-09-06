Video: Cristiano Ronaldo gets told off for not wearing a mask whilst watching Portugal game

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo may be one of the biggest names in world football, but he’s not above the rules.

Watch below as Ronaldo is reprimanded by a member of staff for not wearing a mask whilst watching the Portugal game from the stands as he missed out due to a bee sting injury..

Ronaldo forgot to wear his mask in the stands tonight and one brave lady wasn't having it ? ? ?: @Esp_Interativopic.twitter.com/O1eNOWII8z — Goal (@goal) September 5, 2020

Ronaldo is the only one in the video clip who seems to be flouting the rules, which are in place basically all over the world now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Masks in large public gatherings are seen as crucial for preventing the spread of the virus, so let’s hope Ronaldo will remember to do his bit to keep himself and others safe in future.