Deal agreed: Liverpool forward is set to move on loan to Championship side

While Liverpool may want to freshen up their squad in the attacking areas ahead of next season, it doesn’t look like the younger players are going to get much of a chance.

Ovie Ejaria has already left on a permanent deal to sign for Reading, Harry Wilson doesn’t appear to be getting a look in and now Sheyi Ojo has joined Cardiff City on loan:

Good move for winger Sheyi Ojo. Set to join Cardiff City on loan. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 6, 2020

Ojo has played for England through various youth levels but he’s struggled to get much of a chance at Anfield, with only 13 appearances for the club since arriving in 2014.

Since then he’s enjoyed loan spells in England, France and Scotland, so this looks like another chance for him to impress and put himself in the shop window.

It’s hard to see any situation where he’ll do enough to earn a chance at Liverpool again, but he could earn a move to a decent Premier League or Championship side after a good season, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on.