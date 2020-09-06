Manchester United new-boy Donny van de Beek reveals Tottenham star asked him about transfer

Manchester United new-boy Donny van de Beek has spoken out about his move this summer and rumours linking him with Tottenham.

The Netherlands international even admits that Spurs ace and fellow Dutchman Steven Bergwijn contacted him asking him if he’d be moving to join him in north London.

However, Van de Beek says he felt like making the next step at Man Utd, as quoted in a report from the London Evening Standard.

“Steven Bergwijn texted me to see whether I would play for Spurs. But I chose United,” he said.

“I felt ready for the next step. This was the time to go. That is why I was on the phone with my agent last weekend. In the end, there was an agreement.”

It remains to be seen how Van de Beek’s time at Old Trafford will pan out, but it seems likely that Tottenham will regret missing out on this quality signing.

The 23-year-old has already shown what he can do in big games in the Champions League, and could be a real hit if he settles in England.

Tottenham could have done with a player of his type after losing Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan back in the January transfer window, but it wasn’t to be.