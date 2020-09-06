Enquiry made: Chelsea could offload outcast as Italian side make an enquiry after a potential signing falls through

Chelsea tend to have a big squad anyway, but they really need to trim the squad down after some of their recent transfer business.

Many fans may have forgotten about Davide Zappacosta after a fairly underwhelming spell at Stamford Bridge and a loan spell at Roma, but he is still contracted to the club and may need to leave this summer.

A report from Gianluca Di Marzio has indicated that he could be an option for Atalanta, but it will depend on another deal completely falling through.

That other deal relates to Roma defender Rick Karsdorp who was close to completing a move to Atalanta, but the final agreement has fallen through for now over an agreement with commission payments.

As a result they have contacted Chelsea over Zappacosta, and it’s believed it would be another loan spell for the wing back, but it will completely depend on the Karsdorp deal falling through.

There’s no sign of any other interest in the Chelsea defender and he’s not going to be part of Frank Lampard’s first team plans, so at least it would get some of his wage off the books for next season if they can loan him out.