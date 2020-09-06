Enquiry made: Spurs look to re-sign former star after he’s made available for €40m

We’ve seen it so many times in football where the grass isn’t always greener, and it looks like Christian Eriksen has found that out at Inter Milan.

He was trying to get away from Spurs before Jose Mourinho arrived, but the managerial change did nothing to persuade him to stay and he left for Inter in January.

Mundo Deportivo have reported that he’s no longer wanted in Milan and Antonio Conte’s side have made him available for around €40m, so the rumours were always going to come up.

Sportsmole cited a claim from Fabrizio Romano which said Spurs had made an enquiry about him earlier this summer but it was turned down, but you have to think this latest development will leave them with a big chance of re-signing him.

It would be interesting to see if the fans accepted him back because he did his best to force his way out of the club last season, but he’s also a terrific player who would certainly improve the team.

It will depend on Spurs going back to Inter again and they might not be keen to pay so much when he only left earlier this year, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.