Former Chelsea striker explains Roman Abramovich’s transfer hatred for rivals Spurs

Former Chelsea striker Carlton Cole has revealed how Blues’ owner Roman Abramovich refuses to offload players to arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Cole, 36, now retired came through Chelsea’s youth ranks and went onto make 34 senior appearances for the London club’s first-team.

Speaking live on TalkSPORT earlier today, Cole recalled of a time he nearly joined Spurs from Chelsea but was stopped at the last minute because owner Abramovich, refuses to sell to their rivals, as quoted by Daily Mail the ex-striker said: “I almost joined Spurs. I went and did my medical and everything.

“Roman Abramovich found out and he said ‘you’ve got to come back, you’re not joining them’. He said ‘you can’t go to Spurs, I don’t do business with them’.”

Abramovich has owned Chelsea since 2003 and the club have not allowed a player to leave to join Spurs since goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini’s move back in 2009.

Cudicini had spent 10-years with Chelsea including his first season in 1999 which was on-loan from Castel di Sangro before he joined Spurs on a free transfer in January 2009.

It is understood that the Italian goalkeeper was only allowed to leave Abramovich’s Chelsea and join Spurs due to his decade long services to the Blues.

