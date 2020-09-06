Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are named as the teams who look set to be on alert for the potential transfer of Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann’s future at Barcelona looks in serious doubt due to the major development over the last couple of days that has seen Lionel Messi admit he’ll be staying put at the Nou Camp.

And according to the Daily Mail, this means Griezmann’s hopes of taking on the Messi role, as promised by Ronald Koeman, are now in tatters.

The report suggests the France international has been something of a long-term target for Liverpool, with his playing style tipped to work under Jurgen Klopp’s pressing system.

It’s not clear, however, if a new attacking player is a priority for Liverpool at the moment, with Klopp already having one of the best attacking trios in world football at his disposal in the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Man Utd are also mentioned as suitors by the Mail, and it perhaps makes more sense for the Red Devils to try for a new signing up front as they have so much catching up to do if they are to close the gap on Liverpool and become genuine title contenders.

Griezmann’s scoring record suggests he could perhaps be an upgrade on the likes of Marcus Rashford, and take the pressure off wonderkid Mason Greenwood after his rapid rise to the first-team.

Arsenal are also claimed to be admirers, according to the Mail’s report, but the Gunners already have the world class Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front, so a move will surely depend on what happens with the Gabon international’s contract, as he’s due to be a free agent in a year’s time.

Whatever happens, it would be great to see a world class talent like Griezmann in the Premier League if he really has no future at Barca.