“What a f**king joke” – Zlatan Ibrahimovic in major outburst at Swedish national team

Zlatan Ibrahimovic clearly doesn’t think much of the setup with the Swedish national team at the moment…

See below as the former Manchester United striker slammed the decision to bench star player Dejan Kulusevski as a “f**king joke” as he only made a late appearance off the bench…

Ibrahimovic hit out at the overall running of the national side, saying incompetent people in high-up positions are holding the team back.

The veteran forward remains a key player for AC Milan but retired from international duty back in 2016.

